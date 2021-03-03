March 3 weather forecast: Seasonably mild

(Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021) Seasonably mild for Wednesday but it doesn’t last. The Southern Tier returns to below average temperatures for the second half of the week but the weather is pretty quiet.

While the day starts with some sunshine, a disturbance passing to our north could bring s few rain or snow showers Wednesday evening.

Temperatures rise to near 40.

Another shot of colder air and some scattered snow showers returns tonight.

Accumulations will be under an inch.

After some flurries to start the day Thursday, sunshine returns.

Temperatures, despite the sunshine will struggle to reach 30.

The cool down into the 20s and low 30s lingers into the weekend.

Some snow showers are expected Saturday and sunshine returns Sunday.

Temperatures remain seasonably cool until Monday.

Then, we have another warm-up which will likely take us straight into the middle of the month.

Wednesday: Intervals of sun and milder with a breeze. A few rain and snow showers possible in the evening. Highs near 40. Wind: SW-NW 5-15 mph.



Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Lows near in the mid 20s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Snow accumulations less than an inch.

Thursday: Breezy and turning colder with a few snow showers possible in the morning. Highs near 30.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy with a few snow showers. Highs near 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 42.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to possibly upper 40s.