(Thursday, March 3, 2022) Temperatures take a nosedive Thursday before things start to trend on the milder side over the weekend.

Any lake effect snow showers still around Thursday gradually tapers off by midday.

Temperatures stay in the 20s with a gusty wind. Wind chills get down into the single digits at times.

The end of the week looks mainly quiet.

We think some sunshine returns for the end of the week, but highs remain a little below average on Friday in the low 30s.

A warming trend is on the way over the weekend.

As of now it looks like a dry day for the St. Patrick’s parade Saturday! Temperatures should be in the mid to upper 30s.

By Saturday night we have our next chance at some rain and possibly some snow mixing in for the higher elevations.

But, a warm front lifts well north of Binghamton Sunday which will result in some pretty mild temperatures.

Highs in the 50s to even around 60 are fair game. Unfortunately that will come with rain showers throughout the day.

Thursday: Morning snow showers. Then breezy and colder. High mid 20s. Wind: NW 10-18 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the single digits. Wind: Light Northwest.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 30s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of showers developing later in the day. High upper 30s to around 40.

Sunday: Chance of rain showers. Warm. High upper 50s to around 60.

Monday: Rain showers possible. High near 50, but turning colder in the 40s and 30s by the afternoon.

Tuesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High low 40s.