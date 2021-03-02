March 2nd weather forecast: Cold and breezy

(Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021) Cold and still breezy Tuesday.

Milder for Wednesday but it doesn’t last. The Southern Tier returns to below average temperatures for the second half of the week.

After a very cold start, it will remain brisk but not as windy Tuesday.

Any lingering lake flurries taper off later Tuesday morning/early afternoon and the sun will shine some too.

Despite any developing sunshine Tuesday, highs will only be in the 20s and wind chills will start below zero but rise into the teens during the afternoon.

Bottom line, don’t be fooled by the sun Tuesday as it will be cold.

Some sun should be with us midweek and we will warm back up to or just above 40 Wednesday!

The warm up will be brief though as temps cool back down into the 20s and low 30s late in the week into the weekend with some sun and a limited lake snow at times possible.

Tuesday: Some lingering lake flurries in the morning will give way to more sun as the day progresses. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Wind: NW 10-15+ mph. Wind Chills rise from below zero into the teens.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows near 20. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Intervals of sun and milder with a breeze. Highs near 40.

Thursday: Breezy and turning colder with a few snow showers possible. Highs near 32.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 30.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Highs near 30.

Sunday: A chance of flurries with some sun and still a chill. Highs near 30.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.