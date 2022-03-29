(Tuesday, March 29, 2022) Lake effect lingers for a little bit Tuesday. Eventually we dry out and gradually warm up over the next couple of days.

Tuesday is still chilly, but not quite as harsh as Monday. Temperatures should climb to around 30, but still feel like the teens with the wind chill.

We’re also dealing with very persistent lake effect snow coming across the Finger Lakes and into the Southern Tier.

Expect these bands of lake effect snow to stick around through the early afternoon before things finally dry out.

The second half of the week is a little unsettled. Wednesday will start dry, but a wintry mix of snow/sleet/and freezing rain develops the second half of the day.

Eventually it turns warm enough Thursday (highs in the 60s!) for just rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.

The end of the week and weekend turns more April-like with highs in the 40s and few chances of rain or snow showers.

Tuesday: Lake effect snow showers. Increasing sun. Still chilly. High low 30s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Wind Chill: 15 to 20.

Tuesday Night: Mainly clear with some clouds toward sunrise. Lows in the mid teens. Wind: Near Calm.

Wednesday: Dry and cloudy in the morning. Chance of rain or snow showers by the afternoon. High mid 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mild and breezy. Chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. High mid 60s.

Friday: Few rain or snow showers. High mid 40s.

Saturday: Slight chance of a rain and snow shower early in the morning. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High mid 40s.

Sunday: Chance of some rain or snow showers nearby. High mid 40s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 40s.