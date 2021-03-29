March 29 weather forecast: Cold start to the week

{Monday, March 29th, 2021) Back to a wintry chill to begin the workweek.

In typical springtime fashion, our temperatures will go on a rollercoaster this week.

60-degree weather and sunshine returns for Tuesday before we cool down again for the second half of the week.

A cold front has brought seasonably cool temperatures to the Southern Tier.

We continue to feel a gusty breeze too.

Monday is mainly dry but temperatures will struggle to reach 40, with the wind it will feel more like the 20s and 30s.

High pressure keeps the weather quiet and it gets milder!

Tuesday into much of Wednesday, highs rebound into the 50s and 60s.

Plan some time to soak this in!

A cold front will bring colder rain and colder temperatures Wednesday afternoon and into Thursday.

It looks like some accumulating snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It’s too early to get into specific accumulations but we’ll keep you posted.

Highs on Thursday, with more cold Canadian air spilling in, will struggle to get into the mid 30s.

High pressure builds in again Friday to at least bring some sunshine.

This upcoming holiday weekend, temperatures moderate so we’re at least back to seasonable highs in the upper 40s.

Monday: Colder with a morning snow shower possible and some sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 40s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

Monday Night: Clear. Low near 30. Wind: Calm

Tuesday: More sunshine and turning milder again. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Showers likely developing in the afternoon. Changing to snow showers at night. Highs near 60.

Thursday: Brisk and colder with snow showers possible in the morning. Highs near 30.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 50s.