(Monday, March 28, 2022) We’re kicking off the last week of March feeling very wintry. It’s quite cold and a little snowy Monday. We gradually climb out of the cold this week.

A band of lake effect snow that pounded Central New York has moved closer to the Southern Tier, but has really weakened. Expect some lighter scattered snow showers the rest of the day Monday.

It’s also very cold, some of the coldest air we’ve had in over a month! Temperatures will only be in the low 20s and feel like the single digits because of a very gusty wind.

Tuesday is still chilly, but not quite as harsh as Monday. Temperatures should climb to around 30, but still feel like the teens with the wind chill.

The second half of the week is a little unsettled. Wednesday will start dry, but a wintry mix of snow/sleet/and freezing rain develops the second half of the day. Eventually it turns warm enough Thursday (highs in the 60s!) for just rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.

The end of the week and weekend turns more April-like with highs in the 40s and few chances of rain or snow showers.

Monday: Quite cold. Some morning snow showers. Mix of sun and clouds. Windy. High upper 20s to around 30. Wind: WNW 15-30 mph. Wind Chill: single digits to around 10°.

Monday Night: Cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid teens. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. Wind Chill: -5 to 5.

Tuesday: Increasing sun. Still chilly. High low 30s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain or snow showers. High mid 40s.

Thursday: Mild and breezy. Chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. High mid 60s.

Friday: Few rain or snow showers. High mid 40s.

Saturday: Slight chance of a rain and snow shower. Otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High mid 40s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 40s.