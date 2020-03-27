March 27 weather forecast; warmer weather today and rain for the weekend

(Friday, March 27th 2020) After a cloudy and damp start to Friday the sun should shine nice and bright as the day goes on. Don’t get too used to it, however.

The weekend is looking a tad unsettled with more rain on the way.

A few rain and higher terrain snow showers will be around to start Friday, but it turns drier by Friday afternoon with even some sun possibly developing during the day.

It looks like Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend.

The sun will fade behind increasing clouds.

Some rain will try to move in Saturday afternoon about 2-3pm. Highs will probably be in the low 50s.

Some rain, wind and milder temperatures will be felt Sunday with highs well into the 50s and possibly low 60s.

Temperatures next week take a step back into the 40s.

Friday: A few morning rain and higher terrain snow showers then it should turn drier. Highs in the 40s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Saturday: Sun to clouds with a bit of rain developing in the evening. Highs near 50.

Sunday: Breezy and mild with some rain showers. Highs between 50 and 55.

Monday: Brisk with a bit of rain and snow. High in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few more rain and snow showers possible. High in the low to mid-40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.