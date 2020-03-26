March 26 weather forecast; warmer day today

(Thursday, March 26th 2020) Much of Thursday will be dry and turn milder too.

A few passing rain showers in the afternoon and evening can’t be ruled out.

That shower threat carries over into Friday.

The weather should be mainly dry most of the day Thursday.

There will be a system producing a bit of rain late Thursday afternoon lasting right into the start of Friday.

It should be at least somewhat milder Thursday too with highs reaching the 50s for many!

A few rain and higher terrain snow showers will be around to start Friday, but it turns drier by Friday afternoon with even some sun possibly developing during the day.

It looks like Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend.

The sun will fade behind increasing clouds. Some rain will try to move in Saturday evening. Highs will probably be in the low 50s.

Some rain, wind and milder temperatures will be felt Sunday with highs well into the 50s and possibly low 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers towards evening.Highs in the low to mid 50s. Wind: SE->SW 6-18 mph.

Thursday Night: Few rain and higher elevation snow showers. Little to no accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s.

Friday: A few morning rain and higher terrain snow showers then it should turn drier. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Sun to clouds with a bit of rain developing in the evening. Highs near 50.

Sunday: Breezy and mild with some rain showers. Highs between 50 and 55.

Monday: Brisk with a bit of rain and snow. High in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few more rain and snow showers possible. High in the low to mid-40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.