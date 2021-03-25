March 25 weather forecast: Warmest day of the week

{Thursday, March 25th, 2021) The mild streak continues, and we’re back to dry weather for Thursday as we are in between systems.

The next system to impact us will bring rain, wind and eventually a cool down for the end of the week and the weekend.

Thursday looks like the warmest day of the week with intervals of sun and a southerly breeze. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s!

We need some more rain, and it appears we will have a better chance of getting wet around here come late Thursday night into Friday as a storm system works in with its warm and cold fronts.

Temperatures Friday will still be mild until a cold front comes through during the midday hours. Ahead of the cold front, expect scattered rain showers and a gusty wind and even a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out.

We’re expecting 0.25”-0.50” of additional rain between sunset Thursday and sunset Friday.

Behind the cold front Friday, it will turn cooler but more seasonable temperature wise for the upcoming weekend.

Another low pressure system will bring more rain for Sunday and colder temperatures for Monday with some sun.

Thursday: Clouds to start, sun to finish. Warm with highs in the 60s to low 70s! Wind: S 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers develop. It stays mild with lows in the 50s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday: Breezy/windy and still unseasonably warm with scattered showers/storm. It will turn cooler as the afternoon progresses with a morning/midday high in the 60s but falling through the 50s and into the 40s by days end.

Saturday: Some sun and cooler with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Sunday: A chance of some rain. Highs in the low to mid 50s again.

Monday: Colder with a morning snow shower possible and some sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday: More sunshine and turning milder again. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Wednesday: Breezy and warmer with a slight risk for a shower or two. Highs in the low 60s.