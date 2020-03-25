March 25 weather forecast; cool day with a little rain

(Wednesday, March 25th 2020) A little rain and higher terrain snow will be possible, but the heaviest, steadiest precipitation will likely stay to the south of the Southern Tier today.

Much of Thursday will be dry and turn milder too.

Another storm system will slide by to the south of us today with a bit of rain and higher terrain snow expected again.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for the higher terrain today too. Highs midweek will be in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

The weather should be mainly dry Thursday and Friday with a system producing a bit of rain late Thursday afternoon right into the start of Friday.

It should be at least somewhat milder Thursday too with highs reaching the 50s for many!

A few rain and higher terrain snow showers will be around to start Friday, but it turns drier by Friday afternoon with even some sun possibly developing during the afternoon.

It looks like Saturday will be the pick day of the weekend with sun fading behind increasing clouds Saturday and some rain will try to move in Saturday evening.

Highs Saturday will probably be in the low 50s.

Some rain, wind and milder temperatures will be felt Sunday with highs well into the 50s and possibly low 60s.

Wednesday: Chance of a little rain and higher terrain snow. Highs in the upper 30s to as high as mid 40s. Wind: SE 6-18 mph.

Wednesday Night: The sky will turn partly cloudy. Lows in the low 30s. Wind: NE->E 2-6 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers towards evening.Highs in the low to mid 50s. Wind: SE->SW 6-18 mph.

Friday: A few morning rain and higher terrain snow showers then it should turn drier. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: Sun to clouds with a bit of rain developing in the evening. Highs near 50.

Sunday: Breezy and mild with some rain showers. Highs between 50 and 55.

Monday: Brisk with a bit of rain and snow. High in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few more rain and snow showers possible. High in the low to mid-40s.