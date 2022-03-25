(Friday, March 25, 2022) Spring is about to go on hiatus as we feel winter’s chill the next few days. And for the first time in almost 2 weeks we have snow in the forecast.

We’re starting off our Friday with sunshine which is helping the temperatures warm quickly into the 40s to near 50 by lunchtime.

The sun doesn’t stick around all day unfortunately.

It turns out mostly cloudy in the afternoon with more numerous showers, and those two factors are why we expect temperatures to drop through the 40s.

Here’s when Spring takes a break. Don’t put away the winter gear just yet…

It turns unseasonably chilly over the weekend. We’re in the 40s Saturday and only in the 30s come Sunday.

This air is cold enough for snow showers to mix in with rain showers Saturday.

The best chance of any accumulation is mainly for the higher elevations. Starting Saturday night, everyone in the Southern Tier is cold enough for lake effect snow showers.

Our best chance at accumulating snow is during this time into Sunday morning where even a coating to an inch or so is possible for the lower terrain (including Binghamton) and higher amounts as you go up in elevation like in Cortland and Chenango counties.

While snow showers are falling through the day Sunday, temperatures close to freezing and the high March sun angle (as high as mid-September!) make it hard outside higher elevations for additional snow accumulations midday Sunday into the afternoon. That means roads are mainly wet.

But, that’s just the beginning. The coldest air we’ve had since probably February is right over the Northeast for next Monday. Luckily the really cold air only sticks around for a couple of days next week.

Friday: Morning sun fades to clouds and scattered rain showers. High upper 40s. Wind: W 8-14 mph.

Friday Night: Cloudy with a few showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High mid 40s. Wind: W 5-15mph.

Sunday: Much colder with some scattered snow showers. High low 30s. Wind: NW 15-25 mph.

Monday: Cold. Some morning snow showers. Mix of sun and clouds. Windy. High upper 20s to around 30.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Still cool. High upper 30s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain or snow showers. High mid 40s.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High around 60.