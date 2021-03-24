March 24 weather forecast: Rainy and mild

(Wednesday, March 24th, 2021) We have a bit of a change to our weather pattern Wednesday.

A low pressure system over the central states will move toward and over the Great Lakes. At the same time, a coastal low will also drift north.

We’ll be in between the two.

What this means for the Southern Tier is a few showers but no significant rain and a little cooler air temperature but still above average for the end of March.

High pressure has moved east, allowing for clouds to thicken Wednesday morning. Temperatures should still make it into the low 60s during the day.

We also have some rain showers for the midday and afternoon. Rainfall totals for most across the Southern Tier will be near 0.10”-0.2”.

Thursday looks like the warmest day of the week with intervals of sun and a southerly breeze. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s!

We need some rain, and it appears we will have a better chance of getting wet around here come late Thursday night into Friday as a storm system works in with its warm and cold fronts.

Behind the cold front Friday, it will turn more seasonable temperature wise for the upcoming weekend.

Wednesday: Breezy and unseasonably warm again with more clouds than not with a few showers possible. Highs in the 60s. Wind: SE 6-12+ mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Intervals of sun and breezy. Warm with highs in the 60s to low 70s!

Friday: Breezy and still unseasonably warm with scattered showers/storm. It may turn cooler later in the day with highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Some sun and cooler with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Sunday: A chance of some rain. Highs in the 40s to around 50 again.

Monday: Colder with some snow showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday: Sunshine returns. Highs in the low 50s.