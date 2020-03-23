March 23 weather forecast, snowy day today

(Monday, March 23rd 2020) First accumulating snow in a long while across the Southern Tier will occur today.

Only a slushy coating to 2 or 3 inches will fall for most, but upwards of 4 to 6 inches will be possible over the higher terrain east of Binghamton, especially in the Catskills.

A storm system will be approaching from the south and west but weakening and transferring its energy to the Jersey Coast this afternoon.

The nor’easter developing later today near the coast will quickly move away from us, which will cause any snow and rain to taper off tonight.

When all is said and done later this evening a slushy coating to 2 or 3 inches will have fallen for most, while 4 to 6 inches will be possible across the higher terrain east of the Binghamton area, especially across the Catskills.

Roads will probably become at least somewhat slick and sloppy over the hills, but should remain mainly wet over the lower terrain today. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s today.

Weather will slowly improve Tuesday with a bit of sun trying to develop by the late afternoon as high pressure builds in from the west.

Highs will be in the low to perhaps mid 40s on Tuesday.

Another storm system will slide by to the south of us Wednesday with some rain and or snow expected again.

The best chance for snow Wednesday will be over the high terrain where there could be at least a minor accumulation. Highs midweek will be in the 30s to around 40.

The weather should be mainly dry Thursday and Friday with a system possibly producing a bit of rain Thursday night into the start of Friday.

It should be at least somewhat milder Thursday too.

Monday: Occasional snow mixed with if not changing to rain near and west of Binghamton later in the afternoon/evening. A slushy coating to 2 or 3 inches is likely for most, but higher amounts will probably fall east of Binghamton over the higher terrain. High in the mid to upper 30s. Wind: SE 6-18 mph. Wind Chills: 20 to 30.

Monday Night: Any snow and rain will taper off towards midnight. Lows in the low 30s. Wind: SE->WNW 2-6 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High in the low to perhaps mid-40s. Wind: NW 4-8 mph.

Wednesday: Chance rain and snow. Highs close to 40.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers towards evening.Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: A few morning showers then it should turn drier. Highs in the 40s.

Saturday: A chance of rain. Highs near 50.

Sunday: Brisk with a few rain/snow showers possible. Highs near 45.