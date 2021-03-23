March 23 weather forecast: More sun and warm weather

(Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021) Despite some high clouds on Tuesday, the weather remains dry and mild.

The mild air sticks around for most of the week! Next best chance for rain is Thursday night going into Friday.

A large, strong area of high pressure off the New England Coast will continue to be the main weather influencer for us through midweek.

Highs Tuesday will be in the low to maybe mid 60s under a good deal of sunshine again!

There will be more of a thicker cloud cover Wednesday the chance for a few light showers in the afternoon. Highs will stay in the 60s.

Thursday MAY end up being the warmest day of the week with intervals of sun, a southerly breeze and just a very small chance of a passing shower. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s anyways!

We need some rain, and it appears we will have a better chance of getting wet around here come late Thursday night into Friday as a storm system works in with its warm and cold fronts.

Behind the cold front Friday, it will turn more seasonable temperature wise for the upcoming weekend.

Tuesday: Feels good with some more sunshine! Highs in the low to mid 60s. Wind: S 4-8 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy with lows near 40. Wind: SE 4-8 mph.

Wednesday: Breezy and unseasonably warm again with more clouds than not with a few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Intervals of sun with a very small chance of a passing shower. Warm with highs in the 60s to low 70s!

Friday: Breezy and still unseasonably warm with scattered showers/storm. It may turn cooler later in the day with highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Some sun and cooler with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Sunday: A chance of some rain. Highs in the 40s to around 50 again.

Monday: Colder with some snow showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.