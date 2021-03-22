March 22nd weather forecast: Unseasonably warm week

(Monday, March 22nd, 2021) Well, if you liked the weather this past weekend you will love what’s in store over the next couple of days!

Sunshine and even warmer temperatures is what we will feel today and Tuesday!

Mother Nature continues to spoil us across the Northeast with more sunshine and unseasonable warmth to start the new week!

A large, strong area of high pressure off the New England Coast will continue to be the main weather influencer for us through midweek!

Highs today and Tuesday will be in the low to maybe mid 60s under a good deal of sunshine again!

There will be more clouds working Wednesday with a very slight risk for a spotty shower. Highs will stay in the 60s!

Thursday MAY end up being the warmest day of the week with intervals of sun, a southerly breeze and just a very small chance of a passing shower. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s anyways!

We need some rain, and it appears we will have a better chance of getting wet around here come late Thursday night into Friday as a storm system works in with its warm and cold fronts.

Behind the cold front Friday, it will turn more seasonable temperature wise for the upcoming weekend.

Monday: Mostly sunny & gorgeous again! Highs in the low to mid 60s. Wind: SSE 4-8 mph.

Monday Night: A few clouds and pretty mild with lows in the 30s. Wind: Light SE.

Tuesday: Feels good with some more sunshine! Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday: Breezy and unseasonably warm again with more clouds than not and a very slight risk for a spotty shower. Highs in the 60s.

Thursday: Intervals of sun with a very small chance of a passing shower. Warm with highs in the 60s to low 70s!

Friday: Breezy and still unseasonably warm with scattered showers/storm. It may turn cooler later in the day with highs in the 60s.

Saturday: Some sun and cooler with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Sunday: A chance of some rain. Highs in the 40s to around 50 again.