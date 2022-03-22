(Tuesday, March 22, 2022) Grab a jacket and sunglasses today! Enjoy more sunshine, but that breeze keeps a slight chill in the air.

Tuesday is shaping up to be the brightest day of the week.

High pressure to the north is expected to be in firm control of the weather around the region to give us plenty of sun again.

A cool breeze out of the northwest between 5 and 15 mph should keep highs in the 40s for the Southern Tier Tuesday afternoon, with a touch of a wind chill at times.

Unfortunately, Wednesday’s weather goes downhill thanks to an approaching storm system from the southwest. We start dry Wednesday.

Clouds will thicken with a developing gusty breeze, and then some rain showers move in during the afternoon.

Highs should warm well into the 40s to possibly 50 with enough dry time.

Any lingering showers Thursday will slowly give way to mainly dry conditions for the afternoon as the storm slides away from the area.

Highs should warm into the 50s Thursday afternoon, but don’t get used to the milder air because a cooling trend starts to round out the week.

A cold front is slated to come through Thursday night/Friday morning. Temperatures likely cool back to near 50 Friday with a few scattered showers around.

It turns unseasonably chilly over the weekend, especially come Sunday.

We may even have some accumulating snow for parts of the Southern tier by then. Don’t get too caught up in the recent spring fever and put away the winter gear just yet.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy High mid to upper 40s. Wind: NW 8-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Some clouds. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy, then rain showers develop by the afternoon. High mid 40s. Wind: NE 6-12 mph.

Thursday: Scattered rain showers. Windy. High mid 50s.

Friday: Chance of showers. High low 50s.

Saturday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High mid 40s.

Sunday: Much colder with some scattered snow showers. High low 30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 30s.