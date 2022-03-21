(Monday, March 21, 2022) We’re kicking off Spring feeling very springy with the sun and comfortable temperatures! However, don’t think winter is done with us just yet.

Monday is the first full day of spring, and it feels like a nice spring day! Expect sunshine, highs around 50, and a bit of a breeze at times. It stays dry, sunny, and seasonable through Tuesday.

Come Wednesday we’ll have a bit of a wintry mix to start the day before temperatures rise enough into the 40s to be just rain showers. The wet weather will continue through the end of the week.

The warmest day this week is Thursday before we make our descent back down Friday and into the weekend. By Sunday we’ll be talking about below freezing high temperatures, and the possibility of accumulating snow.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 50s. Wind: WNW 10-20 mph.

Monday Night: Some clouds. Chillier. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Breezy High mid to upper 40s. Wind: NW 8-15 mph.

Wednesday: A mix of rain and some sleet/wet snow in the morning, then rain showers in the afternoon. High mid 40s.

Thursday: Scattered rain showers. High mid 50s.

Friday: Chance of showers. High low 50s.

Saturday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High mid 40s.

Sunday: Much colder with some scattered snow showers. High low 30s.