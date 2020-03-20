March 20 weather forecast; mild day today

BINGHAMTON, NY – We have a very mild start to Friday. It is windy, especially Friday evening.

A cold front could bring some thunderstorms in the evening.

Colder air will file in for the weekend.

A warm front passed through overnight, therefore we have such a warm start to the day. It’s windy, especially in the afternoon/evening as a cold front comes through.

There will be some dry time in the day but in the late afternoon/early evening a line of heavier rain and possibly some thunder will push from the northwest to the southeast.

Behind this front, temperatures will tumble.

There isn’t much moisture left after the cold front moves through, but some snow showers are possible Friday night.

You won’t see any accumulation.

We wake up to a much colder weekend. But it looks like we’ll get plenty of sunshine and dry time.

Friday: Showers with thunderstorms possible in the afternoon and evening. Windy and warm. Highs near 70. Wind: S 15-30 mph.

Friday Night: Few snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: W 10-20 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 40.

Monday: Rain and snow showers. High in the upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Chance rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy.Highs in the upper 50s.