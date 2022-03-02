(Wednesday, March 2, 2022) It’s mainly quiet Wednesday, but then more snow and colder weather returns.

Wednesday features drier and cooler weather, but it’s actually pretty seasonable as highs reach the mid to upper 30s.

A clipper system with a stronger cold front slides through the region Wednesday night.

Expect some snow showers to develop after about 7-8pm. Some squalls are likely Wednesday night for all.

At least a coating to 2 inches of snow falls Wednesday night for most of the Southern Tier.

Any lake effect snow showers taper off during the midday/afternoon.

Temperatures drop into the teens to near 20 by daybreak Thursday with a gusty wind sending wind chills down into the single digits at times. Highs Thursday dip back into the 20s.

The end of the week looks mainly quiet with just a touch of lake effect possible mainly north of Syracuse.

We think some sunshine returns for the end of the week, but highs remain a little below average on Friday in the low 30s.

A warming trend is on the way over the weekend.

As of now it looks like a dry day for the St. Patrick’s parade Saturday! Temperatures should be in the 30s too.

Wednesday: Cloudy with snow showers developing towards sunset. High mid to upper 30s. Wind: Sw-NW 6-18 mph.

Wednesday Night: Snow showers. Lows in the mid teens. A coating to 2” of accumulation possible. Wind: NW 5-15 mph..

Thursday: Morning snow showers. Then breezy and colder. High mid 20s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 30s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of showers developing later in the day. High upper 30s.

Sunday: Chance of rain showers. High low 50s.

Monday: Rain showers possible. High near 50, but turning colder in the 40s and 30s by the afternoon.

Tuesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High mid 30s.