March 19 weather forecast; warm day tomorrow

(Thursday, March 19th 2020) A few scattered showers and areas of drizzle and fog will be around to start your Thursday, but it will turn drier and milder for the afternoon.

The area of low pressure that provided the area with rain last night into the start of today is pulling out quickly so much of today will be quiet and just a little misty/drizzly at times mainly this morning.

Highs will reach the upper 40s to mid-50s for most this afternoon.

Late Thursday night a warm front will push through with some rain, heavy at times, and possibly a t-storm. Temperatures will rise through the 50s and into the upper 50s to low 60s for most by daybreak Friday.

Friday will be windy and warm with scattered rain showers and possibly a gusty t-storm or two! Don’t get used to the 60s and low 70s that we will feel Friday, because a strong cold front is expected to swing through later Friday afternoon/early evening.

That’ll knock the temperatures back down into the 30s for the first weekend of spring and wind chills for Saturday will likely be in the 20s.

At least the sun will develop Saturday and be the main feature in the sky Sunday with less wind to end the weekend too.



Thursday (Spring begins at 11:50 pm): Few lingering morning showers/patchy drizzle, fog will give way to a drier and somewhat brighter afternoon. It will also turn milder with highs in the lower 50s. Wind: E->SE 5-15 mph.

Thursday Night: Some rain and possibly a t-storm developing near and after midnight. Temperatures will rise to within a few degrees of 60 by daybreak Friday.

Friday: Windy and warm with occasional rain and a gusty t-storm or two possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s!

Saturday: Brisk and much colder with sun developing. High 35 to 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with less wind. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Monday: Chance of some rain and or snow showers. Highs near 40.

Tuesday: A little rain/snow possible to start the day before it turns drier for the afternoon. Highs low to mid-40s.

Wednesday: A bit more rain and snow possible. Highs in the low to mid-40s.