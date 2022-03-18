(Friday, March 18, 2022) The unseasonably warm weather continues for the last couple of official days of winter. We start spring cooler with possibly some snowflakes flying around.

Friday looks pretty nice! Sunshine the first half of the day should help get the temperatures well into the 60s to even perhaps around 70° by the afternoon. Enjoy!

Friday night into Saturday our next system gets ready to bring more rain back to the Southern Tier. Rain could be heavy at times Friday night, and again midday Saturday when a cold front passes through.

We should still have temperatures well into the 60s Saturday despite any rain around.

Be on alert for potential thunderstorms that could be on the strong or severe side later between 4-8pm Saturday. Any storm could contain strong gusty winds, hail, frequent lightning, and heavy rain to cause isolated flooding.

Sunday is cooler, but more seasonable in the 40s. There may be some snow showers around, mixing in with a little bit of rain.

Our weather is a little more March-like next week. Temperatures generally stay in the 40s to around 50. The start of the week looks quiet, but is likely turning active with rain again at the end of the week.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 70. Wind: Light and variable.

Friday Night: Cloudy with passing rain showers. Low mid 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mild with scattered rain showers. Thunderstorms possible after 4pm. High low 60s. Wind: South 6-12 mph., Higher gusts possible within a thunderstorm.

Sunday: Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s, but cooler in the upper 30s later in the day.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High upper 40s.

Wednesday: Rain showers. High mid 40s.

Thursday: Rain showers. High near 50.