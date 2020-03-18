March 18 weather forecast, sunshine today

(Wednesday, March 18th 2020) Expect a fairly quiet day Wednesday filled with sunshine and plenty of rain-free time to enjoy.

High pressure builds in Wednesday to bring the sunshine back to the Southern Tier.

The sun doesn’t really stick around all day, however. Some high cirrus clouds develop as the day goes on which will filter the sun out a bit. Temperatures will still be in the 40s.

Those high clouds are ahead of a new low pressure system sliding to our south Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Majority of the rain showers Thursday are concentrated to the morning hours. The afternoon is much drier.

We gradually warm up into the 60s by Friday!

But you won’t want to get used it. A strong cold front is expected to swing by Friday night. That’ll knock the weekend temperatures back down into the 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Wind: NE 2-6 mph.

Wednesday Night: Showers develop after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Thursday (Spring begins): Rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

Friday: Rain likely. Quite mild and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Some sun. High near 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Chance of some rain, and possibly some snow showers too. Highs near 40.

Tuesday: Few rain showers. Highs lower 40s.