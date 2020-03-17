March 17 weather forecast; rain showers expected

(Tuesday, March 17th 2020) The luck of the Irish isn’t on our side weather-wise on this St. Patrick’s Day. Expect scattered rain showers off and on Tuesday.

Expect scattered rain showers Tuesday thanks to a cold front passing by.

There may even be some snowflakes early Tuesday morning for the higher elevations.

As temperatures rise to near 50 during the day, the on/off showers change to all rain.

Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

A cold front pushes through Tuesday evening, bringing an end to the rain.

High pressure builds in on Wednesday to bring the sunshine back to the Southern Tier.

We gradually warm up into the 60s by Friday! But you won’t want to get used it. A strong cold front is expected to swing by Friday night. That’ll knock the weekend temperatures back down into the 30s.

Tuesday (St. Patrick’s Day): Rain showers likely. Highs near 50. Wind: SW-NW 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clouds gradually clear. Lows in the 20s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday (Spring begins): Rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

Friday: Rain likely. Quite mild and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Some sun. High near 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.