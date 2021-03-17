March 17 weather forecast: Milder and dry

(Wednesday, March 17th, St. Patrick’s Day, 2021) The luck of the Irish in on our side by keeping the Southern Tier dry Wednesday before widespread rain returns Thursday.

It’ll be a little milder for St. Patrick’s Day with temperatures topping off around 50 degrees! We’ll keep it mainly dry too, just on the cloudy side.

Rain returns by Thursday morning with our next storm. Expect steady widespread rain arriving by sunrise Thursday lasting most of the day. Some wet snow could mix in as well by Thursday evening before the precipitation tapers off after midnight.

A slushy coating to an inch or two for the higher elevations is possible.

The weather looks quiet and brisk Friday and then it appears very sunny for the first weekend of Spring!

If you miss the warmer weather, not to worry. It looks like we warm up pretty nicely next week while staying dry.

Wednesday (St. Patrick’s Day): Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with some showers developing by sunrise. Low mid 30s. Wind: Near calm.

Thursday: Widespread rain develops with some wet snow mixing in. Highs near 45. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

Friday: Brisk and chilly. Increasing sunshine. Highs in the 30s.

Saturday (Spring arrives 5:37am): Sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the low to mid 40s after the frosty start.

Sunday: Lots of sun and milder with highs in the upper 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. High upper 50s to low 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. High low 60s.