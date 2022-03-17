(Thursday, March 17, 2022) It’s a mild St. Patrick’s Day!

Unfortunately we won’t be lucky enough to get away with a completely dry day. However the mild temperatures stick around for a few days until later in the weekend.

There’s a system coming up the coast that will send clouds and some light rain showers towards the Southern Tier on this St. Patrick’s Day.

It’s not a very rainy day, but enough to make things wet and damp while you’re enjoying the holiday.

At least the temperatures are in the 50s to near 60.

Rain tapers off quick towards sunset.

Friday looks pretty nice! Sunshine the first half of the day should help get the temperatures well into the 60s by the afternoon.

Friday night into Saturday our next system gets ready to bring more rain back to the Southern Tier. Rain could be heavy at times Friday night, and again midday Saturday when a cold front passes through.

Sunday is cooler, but more seasonable in the 40s. Our weather is a little more March-like next week. Temperatures generally stay in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday (St. Patrick’s Day): Mild and cloudy with a chance of showers. High mid 50s. Wind: Light south.

Thursday Night: Showers taper off. Some clearing, but patchy fog too. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: Calm.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low to mid 60s.

Saturday: Mild with scattered rain showers. High low 60s.

Sunday: Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High low 50s.

Wednesday: Rain and snow showers. High mid 40s.