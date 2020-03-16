March 16 weather forecast; quiet day Monday

(Monday, March 16th 2020) High pressure is on the move but it will keep us quiet on Monday. After a cold start, temperatures will rise higher than this weekend.

Rain returns for St. Patrick’s Day.

High pressure is sliding east on Monday. The weather will be quiet to start the week but we’ll see increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening.

The next threat of rain comes Monday night and into Tuesday.

In higher elevations, you could see some snowflakes early Tuesday morning.

As temperatures rise to near 50 during the day, the on/off showers change to all rain.

Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

A cold front pushes through Tuesday evening, bringing an end to the rain.

High pressure builds in on Wednesday to bring the sunshine back to the Southern Tier.

Monday: Increasing clouds. High near 50. Wind: S 4-8 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain/snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Tuesday (St. Patrick’s Day): Rain showers likely. Highs near 50.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday (Spring begins): Rain and snow showers possible. Highs in the lower 50s.

Friday: Rain likely. Quite mild and windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Saturday: Some sun. High near 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.