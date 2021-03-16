March 16 weather forecast: Cold today but warming up later in the week

(Tuesday, March 16th, 2021) The next few days won’t be as cold as it has been lately, but this little bit of a warm up will come with chances of precipitation.

The first wave arrives later Tuesday.

Clouds will increase Tuesday ahead of a weakening storm that dumped feet of snow across parts of the Front Range of the Rockies near Denver over the weekend.

We may see a few snow showers possibly mixed with rain in the valleys develop Tuesday afternoon which could linger a bit into Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Highs will be closer to 40 Tuesday and possibly into the low to mid 40s Wednesday/St. Patrick’s Day.

We will be watching a storm very closely for Thursday/Thursday night that could provide us with a chilly rain and or accumulating wet snow as the storm slides south of us.

If the storm moves farther north, we could be dealing with significant snow and or rainfall. Stay tuned for updates.

Regardless of what the Thursday storm does, the weather looks quiet and brisk Friday and then it appears very sunny for the first weekend of Spring!

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few mainly snow showers. Highs mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday Night: Snow showers. A slushy coating is possible before tapering off by sunrise. Low upper 20s. Wind: South 4-8 mph.

Wednesday (St. Patrick’s Day): Mostly cloudy with a few lingering rain and snow showers or drizzle/flurries around. Highs in the low to maybe mid 40s.

Thursday: Clouds with a bit of rain and or wet snow possibly developing. Highs near 40.

Friday: Brisk and cool with a few early flurries and some sunshine. Highs in the 30s to near 40.

Saturday (Spring arrives 5:37am): Sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the low to mid 40s after the frosty start.

Sunday: Lots of sun and milder with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High upper 50s.