(Tuesday, March 15, 2022) Spring-like weather continues this week. Expect a few chances of rain showers to go along with the warmer weather.

The Binghamton area will actually be one of the warmest spots in the state Tuesday!

There’s a front to the north up by the Thruway where the clouds and precipitation will be most of the day. Meanwhile the sun will help get the temperatures back to around 50 in the afternoon.

Towards sunset the front drops close enough to the Southern Tier for some scattered rain showers through the night.

Then, we are really in for some spring-like weather the rest of the work week.

Sunshine and a bit of a breeze from the south helps send the temperatures to around 60 Wednesday.

It’s still mild Thursday but may not be as dry as we originally hoped.

There’s a system coming up the coast that will likely be close enough to send a few rain showers our way. The temperatures should still be well into the 50s though.

It’s still mild Friday before the cooler, more seasonable weather returns this weekend. The cooler air also comes with rain showers Saturday.

Tuesday: Sunshine with some late-day clouds followed by rain showers towards sunset. High around 50. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with rain showers tapering off by sunrise. Watch for patchy dense fog. Lows in the mid 30s. Wind: Light west.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High upper 50s to around 60.

Thursday (St. Patrick’s Day): Mild and cloudy with a chance of showers. High mid 50s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds, then some rain showers develop later in the day. High low 60s.

Saturday: Cloudy with rain showers. High around 50, but turning cooler in the 40s later in the day.

Sunday: Slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High mid 50s.