(Monday, March 14, 2022) Happy Pi Day! After a very frigid weekend, we finally have more tolerable, spring-like weather coming this week.

It’s a milder start to the workweek across the Southern Tier.

Expect highs to warm well into the 40s to even around 50 Monday afternoon! There won’t be as much as a gusty wind like what we had over the weekend either.

It stays cloudy, which helps the temperatures stay in the 30s overnight into Tuesday morning.

The Binghamton area will actually be one of the warmest spots in the state Tuesday!

There’s a front to the north where the clouds and precipitation will be most of the day. Meanwhile the sun will help get the temperatures back to around 50 in the afternoon. After sunset the front drops far enough south for some scattered rain showers through the night.

Then, we are really in for some spring-like weather the rest of the work week.

How does dry and 60-degrees sound for St. Patrick’s Day? Our next larger storm will bring cooler, and unsettled weather back this weekend.

Monday: Mostly sunny with some late-day clouds. High near 50. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and not very chilly. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind: Near calm.

Tuesday: Sunshine with some late-day clouds followed by rain showers towards sunset. High around 50. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High mid 50s.

Thursday (St. Patrick’s Day): Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 60s.

Saturday: Rain showers. High mid 40s.

Sunday: Rain and snow showers. Highs in the low 40s.