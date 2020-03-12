March 12 weather forecast; Quiet day today

(Thursday, March 12th 2020) Outside of a brief spotty shower or two things are pretty quiet Thursday.

More rain Friday will be followed by drier, but cooler weather for the weekend.

There’s a weak disturbance that moved to our south and east overnight.

Some moisture trapped in the lower levels of the atmosphere will keep the sky fairly cloudy.

We can’t rule out a spotty shower or drizzle as well.

But overall it’s a quiet day Thursday with highs back to around 50.

Our next cold front brings rain back to the Southern Tier late Thursday night into Friday.

Expect widespread rain showers for the first half of the day. Showers taper off later in the evening.

High pressure builds back in for the weekend.

Although we’re dry, it’s going to be a cool and brisk weekend.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight risk of a spotty shower. Highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday Night: Rain arrives, steady at times. Lows in the mid 30s.

Friday: Rain in the morning tapering to a few showers in the afternoon. High near 50.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High near 40.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, seasonably cool. High near 40.

Monday: Sun and clouds, seasonably cool. High near 40.

Tuesday (St. Patrick’s Day): Rain showers likely. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 50s.