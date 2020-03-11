March 11 weather forecast; Cooler day today

(Wednesday, March 11th 2020) It’s going to feel more like March Wednesday.

Although we start the day off with sunshine, clouds quickly move in.

We stay dry for a few days.

Get the warm jackets back out, it feels more like early March.

Temperatures drop back into the 40s Wednesday.

The day starts sunny, but clouds thicken as the day goes on.

We remain dry, and a little warmer Thursday until our next cold front brings rain back to the Southern Tier Friday.

Expect widespread rain showers for most of the day.

We turn drier, but cooler for the weekend.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 40s.

Friday: A few showers. High near 50.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High near 40.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, seasonably cool. High near 40.

Monday: Sun and clouds, seasonably cool. High near 40.

Tuesday: Rain showers likely. Highs in the low 50s.