(Friday, March 11, 2022) Friday is calm, quiet, and mild before our next winter storm takes shape.

Rain changes to snow with heavy and steady snow Saturday morning. Expect more scattered snow showers and very cold and windy weather the rest of the weekend.

Quiet and milder weather is expected most of Friday too until we get to the weekend.

Rain develops after sunset Friday, but quickly changes over to snow after midnight with steady and heavy snow all night into Saturday.

Snowfall rates could reach an inch or two per hour at times early Saturday morning.

Eventually the snow eases Saturday afternoon, but even if it’s not snowing, it’s going to be a cold and blustery day. There is a good chance for an average of 4-8” of snowfall by Saturday afternoon of new snow. Up to 8-12” of snow is more likely for the higher elevations of the Catskills and the Poconos.

An additional 2-4” is possible under a more localized lake effect Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Also, don’t forget we set clocks ahead an hour Saturday night.

Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend.

The lake effect shifts farther north Sunday. Despite any sunshine, it’s quite chilly and still breezy.

Could this be winter’s last fling? Maybe!

Next week turns mild with a string of above normal high temperatures in the forecast through next weekend.

We’ll start the week Monday and Tuesday in the 40s. Come Wednesday through Friday we should have no problem reaching 50 or higher.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High near 50. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Rain changes to snow. Snow could be heavy at times. Lows in the 20s. Wind: WSW-W 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Steady snow in the morning tapering to lighter and more scattered snow showers by the afternoon. Very windy. Temperatures in the 30s and fall to the 20s by the afternoon. Average 4-8” of snow expected by Saturday evening. Wind: WNW 15-30 mph. Wind Chill: 5 to 10.

Sunday: Sun and clouds with possible passing snow showers later in the day. Chilly. High low 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High mid 40s.

Tuesday: Few showers possible. High mid 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High low 50s.

Thursday (St. Patrick’s Day): Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 50s.