March 10 weather forecast: Noticeably warmer

(Tuesday, March 10th, 2021) Noticeably warmer Wednesday!

The day is dry and breezy. Next chance for rain comes Thursday but even then, it isn’t a wash out. We’re cooling down for the end of the week and the weekend.

High pressure drifts east of us come Wednesday into Thursday setting us up for a southwest breeze that will lead to the warmest temperatures we’ve felt in 2021. Highs should get well into the 50s Wednesday and possibly hit 60 Thursday!

A few rain showers will be possible Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front that will come through Friday morning. Both Thursday and Friday are far from a wash out with plenty of dry time mixed in.

Temperatures will cool out of the 50s and into the 40s as Friday progresses. Showers will taper Friday midday.

Back to colder weather for the weekend. Don’t give up on winter just yet.

Wednesday: Breezy and mild with mostly sunny skies and highs well into the 50s.

Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the 40s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Still breezy and mild! A few showers possible developing during the afternoon. Highs in the low 60s!

Friday: Some rain showers tapering off in the afternoon and turning cooler. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Cool with some sun and highs close to 35.

Sunday: Brisk and chilly with some sun. Highs in the mid 30s.



Monday: Some sun. Highs near 40.

Tuesday: Chance rain and snow showers. Highs near 40.