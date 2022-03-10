(Thursday, March 10, 2022) Drier and mild air moves in for a couple of days before winter flexes its muscles over the Northeast this weekend with our next storm.

High pressure settles on Thursday and provides us with intervals of sunshine and a milder high back into the 40s.

Quieter and milder weather is expected most of Friday too until we get to the weekend.

Rain develops after sunset Friday, but should quickly change over to snow after midnight with steady and heavy snow all night into Saturday.

Eventually the snow eases Saturday afternoon, but even if it’s not snowing, it’s going to be a cold and blustery day.

There is a good chance for an average of 6-12” of snowfall by Saturday afternoon of new snow.

Cold air Saturday night keeps the lake effect going into Sunday. Expect to be in and out of bands of lake effect snow Sunday.

Could this be winter’s last fling? Maybe! Next week turns mild with a string of above normal high temperatures in the forecast through next weekend.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 40s. Wind: Light and variable.

Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: Near calm.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High near 50.

Saturday: Early morning rain showers quickly changeover to accumulating snow showers mid-morning through the afternoon. Snow could be heavy at times. Very windy. Temperatures in the 30s and fall to the 20s by the afternoon.

Sunday: Sun and clouds with possible lake effect snow showers. Colder. High low 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High low 40s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 40s.Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High upper 40s