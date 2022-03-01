(Tuesday, March 1, 2022) March is starting out mild and breezy! It doesn’t stay mild for long though.

We thaw out Tuesday as highs warm into the low 40s. Unfortunately, a breeze between 10 and 20 mph with higher gusts out of the south will make it feel more like the 20s and low 30s much of the afternoon.

A fast-moving system, a clipper, dives in during the day and should produce at least snow and rain showers, mainly during the second half of the day.

Most see little to no snow accumulation Tuesday, but there could be up to a slushy coating over the Catskills and higher elevations north and east of Binghamton.

There may be a touch of spotty flurry/freezing drizzle around to start Wednesday, otherwise much of Wednesday looks to be dry with a cooler, more seasonable high in the mid to upper 30s.

A developing storm system with a stronger cold front slides through the region Wednesday night. Some snow showers and squalls are likely Wednesday night.

It appears at least a good 1 to 3 inches of snow falls Wednesday night for most across the Southern tier with locally higher amounts possible, especially across the higher terrain.

Temperatures drop into the teens to near 20 by daybreak Thursday with a gusty wind sending wind chills down into the single digits at times.

It looks like a chilly and quiet end to the week.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon rain and snow showers. Mild and breezy. Highs around 40. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise mostly cloudy and colder. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind: WNW 6-12 mph.

Wednesday: Chance of scattered snow showers developing later in the day. High low 30s.

Thursday: Morning snow showers. Then breezy and colder. High mid 20s.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. High low 30s.

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of showers developing later in the day. High upper 30s.

Sunday: Chance of rain showers. High low 50s.

Monday: Rain showers possible. High mid 50s.