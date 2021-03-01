March 1 weather forecast: Cold and windy

(Monday, March 1st, 2021) March is entering like a lion!

It will be turning colder and very windy Monday.

Snow showers and squalls will develop later in the afternoon into the evening too which will make for rapidly changing road conditions and visibility this afternoon and tonight.

A few lingering rain and higher terrain snow showers will be around to start the day as cold front number one departs quickly Monday morning.

We should even see some breaks of sun before the morning is up but during the afternoon with the approach of an arctic cold front snow showers and squalls will likely be developing during the afternoon and evening.

Snowfall accumulations will range from a coating to 2 inches for most, but some spots, especially north of Binghamton in the hills may pick up 3 or 4 inches.

Winds will gust past 35 or 40 mph at times this afternoon and tonight which will cause some blowing snow, reducing visibility greatly at times and subzero wind chills.

After a very cold start, it will remain brisk but not as windy Tuesday with any lingering lake flurries tapering off later Tuesday morning/early afternoon and the sun will shine some too.

Highs will only be in the 20s though and wind chills will start below zero but rise into the teens during the afternoon.

Bottom line, don’t be fooled by the sun Tuesday as it will be cold.

Some sun should be with us midweek and we will warm back up to or just above 40 Wednesday!

The warm up will be brief though as temps cool back down into the 20s and low 30s late in the week into the weekend with some sun and a limited lake snow at times possible.

Monday: Windy with a few lingering rain/higher terrain snow showers around to start the day giving way to more numerous snow showers and a few squalls later in the afternoon into the evening. A morning high near 40, but readings will be in the 20s to around 30 by sunset. Wind: W->WNW 15-25+ mph. Wind chills: 15 to 25, but dropping to near 0 by sunset.

Monday Night: Occasional snow showers and a few squalls possible. A coating to an inch or two of snow is possible. Lows in the upper single digits to around 10. WNW 15-30+ mph. Wind chills: -15 to -5.

Tuesday: Some lingering lake flurries in the morning will give way to more sun as the day progresses. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Wednesday: Intervals of sun and milder with a breeze. Highs near 40.

Thursday: Breezy and turning colder with a rain/snow shower or two possible. Highs near 35.

Friday: Brisk and chilly with a few snow showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday: Unseasonably chilly with some snow showers possible. Highs near 25.

Sunday: A chance of flurries with some sun and still a chill. Highs near 30.