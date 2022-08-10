BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Our cold front from Tuesday has pushed through which means temperatures have dropped and so has the humidity. Temperatures are starting in the 60s this morning with some patchy fog in spots. Expect a much more comfortable afternoon with highs near 80 degrees and a mix of clouds and sun.

The trend for the rest of the week is overall drier, but on Thursday another weak cold front moves in with just an isolated passing shower or two to dodge as this front lacks the moisture we had earlier this week. It will be a mostly dry day with breaks of sunshine and highs near 80 degrees.

Slightly cooler air moves in behind the front for Friday with highs only in the low to mid 70s and cooler overnight lows in the upper 50s lasting into the weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday look fantastic with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny skies. Get out and enjoy!

Wednesday: Patchy fog early, otherwise drying out with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Wednesday Night: Humidity drops even more with overnight lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday: Less humid with an isolated shower chance. Mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Feels much more comfortable. Highs in the mid 70s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Monday: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tuesday: Shower chances with highs in the low 80s.