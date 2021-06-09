June 9 weather forecast: Warm and muggy again

(Wednesday, June 9, 2021) It’s another very warm and muggy day Wednesday.

Finally some relief comes Thursday as a cold front passes by and brings in cooler, less humid air to close out the week.

Temperatures will climb back into the 80s Wednesday afternoon with dew points well in the 60s. It’s going to feel quite stuffy again.

The added humidity and a passing cold front will help trigger more scattered showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into the evening.

The sky should clear out quickly Wednesday night which will help the temperature drop into the 50s for many. That’ll feel more comfortable for sleeping!

Outside of some areas of fog, it should be a clear morning to check out the partial solar eclipse happening shortly after sunrise at 5:37am.

Even though it’s still warm Thursday in the 80s, it won’t feel nearly as humid. Enjoy the sunshine (but don’t forget the sunscreen!)

A weak upper level disturbance will keep a few showers nearby Friday Saturday.

But overall there will be plenty of rain-free time.

Temperatures will stay generally around 80 through the weekend.

Another cold front is forecast to make its way towards the Southern Tier by Sunday which will likely lead to some unsettled stormy weather through the start of next week.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, still hot and humid. Afternoon scattered storms. High mid 80s. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Gradual cleaning. Some patchy fog. Cooler and less humid. Low upper 50s to near 60. Wind: Light North.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Warm, but feeling more comfy. High low 80s.

Friday: Cloudy with the chance of showers. High mid 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a risk of an afternoon storm. High low 80s.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms develop. Muggy. High upper 70s.

Monday: Chance of showers. High upper 70s.

Tuesday: Chance of showers. High mid 70s.