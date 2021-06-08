June 8 weather forecast: High humidity with thunderstorms and showers

(Tuesday, June 8, 2021) The humidity really ramps up Tuesday.

This added moisture will help fuel the threat of more thunderstorms and downpours.

The mid-summer like humidity will really be felt Tuesday.

This will help more showers and thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon.

All this moisture in the atmosphere means there’s potential for some pretty heavy downpours within any thunderstorms.

Be on the lookout for ponding and isolated flash flooding.

The shower threat will continue Wednesday as well, but likely not as numerous as what we’ll see Tuesday.

In fact the rest of the week stays a little unsettled with continuous chances of afternoon showers and storms.

Temperatures will remain very warm in the upper 80s through Thursday as well.

When you add in dew points near 70, it’ll feel quite uncomfortable. However the humidity should back off a bit come Thursday.

That trend will carry into the weekend with temperatures dropping back to the 70s.

We’ll have a front close enough that will likely keep our weather a little unsettled with more chances of rain this weekend.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Chance of afternoon storms. High mid 80s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Some rain and thunderstorms. Patchy dense fog. Low mid 60s. Wind: Light southwest.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, still hot and humid. Chance of scattered storms. High mid 80s.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Cloudy with the chance of showers. High low 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a risk of showers. High mid 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a risk of showers. High mid 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High upper 70s.