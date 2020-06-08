June 8 weather forecast: Dry to start the week

(Monday, June 8th, 2020) The dry weather continues into the beginning of the week! Temperatures warm to near 90 again by Wednesday. A cold front will trigger some storms for the middle of the week too.

High pressure keeps us bright and dry Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures get warmer each day.

For Tuesday and Wednesday, a southwesterly flow will bring in some humid air.

Nights will be mild and muggy.

A cold front will trigger showers and possibly some storms, but we think, at this point in time, that those hold off until Wednesday night.

As the front continues to push through the Southern Tier Thursday, there will be some lingering showers. The second half of the day should be drier.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High near 70. Wind: Northwest 4-8 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and quiet. Low mid 50s. Wind: Near calm.

Tuesday: Sunny. High near 85.

Wednesday: Some sun. Slight chance of an evening shower/storm. High in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Morning showers. High near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High in the upper 70s. Saturday: Chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Afternoon showers, evening rain. Highs near 70.