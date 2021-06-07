June 7 weather forecast: Hot and humid weather continues

(Monday, June 7, 2021) The hazy, hot, and humid weather continues to kickstart the new week.

We’re really feeling the humidity the next few days which will help fuel showers and thunderstorms.

It feels every little bit of summer with the heat and humidity.

The added humidity and moisture to the area will add more to the rain and thunderstorm chances.

Expect scattered afternoon showers and storms which could have some heavy downpours Monday through Thursday.

Temperatures will remain very warm in the upper 80s through Thursday as well.

When you add in dew points near 70, it’ll feel quite uncomfortable.

The temperatures and humidity will back off a bit by Friday and the weekend.

However we’ll have a front close enough that will likely keep our weather a little unsettled with more chances of rain.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid with afternoon thunderstorms possible. High near 90. Wind: SW 6-12 mph.

Monday Night: Thunderstorms possible. Patchy dense fog. Low mid 60s. Wind: Light southwest.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Chance of afternoon storms. High near 90.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, still hot and humid. Chance of scattered storms. High mid 80s.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High upper 70s to low 80s.

Friday: Cloudy with the chance of showers. High low 70s.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds with a risk of showers. High mid 70s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds with a risk of showers. High mid 70s.