June 4 weather forecast: Warmer Thursday

(Thursday, June 4th, 2020) We can enjoy some quieter and warmer weather the next couple of days.

Besides a few showers Saturday the weekend looks pretty nice too.

Thursday looks pretty good with some sun and highs in the upper 70s to even closer to 80!

Enjoy the sunshine and don’t forget to wear your sunscreen.

The humidity won’t be too bad either with dew points in the upper 50s.

Friday still looks mainly dry and a bit more summery feeling with highs in the low 80s and just a small risk for a shower/storm or two to end the day.

The dew points come up a little bit back in the lower 60s to make it feel a bit humid compared to Thursday.

The weekend at this time looks pretty good and turning at least somewhat cooler.

There could be a few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm around Saturday.

Sunday looks to be the pick day of the weekend. It’s cooler with temperatures in the 60s, but it’s nice, dry, and sunny.

We’ll notice some of that summer-like heat gradually building back into the Southern Tier by mid-next week.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 80s. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Wind: Light South.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a few showers or storms late in the day. Feeling more humid. Highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday: A few showers earlier in the day, then increasing sun. Highs near 80.

Sunday: Cooler but sunny. Highs lower 70s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers with some thunderstorms. Warm and more humid. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.