June 4 weather forecast: Hitting summer temperatures

(Friday, June 4, 2021) Some real summer-time heat and humidity builds over the weekend.

It stays mostly rain-free too to enjoy any outdoor activities!

There are some lingering showers Friday.

We have enough instability in the atmosphere fueled by any sunshine to spark off some isolated showers.

There will be plenty of rain-free time in between the showers to enjoy the 80 degree weather.

Things will quiet down and clear out overnight into the weekend.

A large ridge of high pressure builds towards the Northeast beginning Saturday and lasts through the weekend into next week.

This will set up a very warm, humid, and mainly dry weather pattern.

There will be plenty of opportunities to get our temperatures around 90° next week.

Here comes Summer!

Friday: Some isolated showers, otherwise a mix of sun and clouds. High upper 70s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Patchy dense fog. Low mid 60s. Wind: Light southwest.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hot and humid. High mid to upper 80s. Wind: WSW 8-15 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High near 90.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High near 90.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Chance of afternoon storms. High near 90.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, still hot and humid. Chance of scattered storms. High mid 80s.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High upper 70s to low 80s.