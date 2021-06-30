June 30 weather forecast: Serious storms may develop

(Wednesday, June 30, 2021) A couple of cold fronts slide in from the west bringing more numerous showers and storms to the area today.

Any storm that develops will produce tropical downpours and may produce damaging winds and large hail too.

High pressure sitting off the East Coast providing us with all the high heat and humidity the first part of this week is sliding farther east and as a result cooler changes are going to take place the last half of the week.

A couple of cold fronts slide in this afternoon and tonight with some showers and storms.

Any storm that moves through this afternoon through about 6 or 7 this evening could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats.

Behind the cold front, it turns cooler and somewhat less humid for the last half of the week, but a wave of low pressure at the surface developing along the cold front moving through tonight and a developing upper level low probably keeps us somewhat unsettled at times for the last half of the week.

High temperatures cool back into the upper 60s to mid 70s Thursday and Friday which will feel a bit cool compared to what we’ve felt this week so far!

It does remain somewhat humid Thursday though.

The holiday weekend still looks a bit unsettled at times, especially Saturday, but there should be a decent amount of dry time too!

Highs in the 70s Saturday and the 4th which may be a little cool for those that have pool/beach plans this weekend, but all in all it looks pretty comfy.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: Becoming calm.

Wednesday: Better chance for showers and storms developing during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 80s. Wind: SW->W 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Occasional showers likely and possibly a storm or two too. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Saturday: Chance of scattered showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Sunday (July 4th): Clouds and sun with a few spotty showers possibly popping up. Highs in the mid to perhaps upper 70s.

Monday: Some sun, warmer and muggier. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday: Breezy, very warm and muggy with sun/clouds and a chance of a shower/storm or two. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.