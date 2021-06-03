June 3 weather forecast: Storms expected

(Thursday, June 3, 2021) Rain and thunderstorms are likely Thursday.

Some storms could be strong to severe.

The humidity and the heat will get cranking for the end of the week and the weekend.

A low pressure system located in Western NY Thursday morning brings more numerous showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday.

We don’t think it’ll be as warm, but temperatures should still manage to reach around 70° despite clouds and rain showers.

Keep an eye to the sky and on the radar if you have outdoor plans!

Some storms could be strong to severe with wind gusts 30-40+ mph being the biggest threat.

A disturbance aloft will still leave the potential for a few showers and storms Friday.

A large ridge of high pressure builds towards the Northeast beginning Saturday and lasts through the weekend into next week.

This will set up a very warm, humid, and mainly dry weather pattern.

There will be plenty of opportunities to get our temperatures around 90° next week.

Here comes Summer!

Thursday: Rain showers with a few thunderstorms. High mid 70s. Wind: S 5-15+ mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. Low around 60. Wind: South 4-8 mph.

Friday: Chance of showers or storms. High upper 70s.

Saturday: Chance of a few showers. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds. Warm and humid. High low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Warm and humid. High mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High near 90.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. High near 90.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, still hot and humid. High near 90.