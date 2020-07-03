July 3rd Weather Forecast

(Friday, July 3rd, 2020) Get ready for a hot holiday weekend! We’re well into the 80s to close to 90 and feeling quite muggy. There’s just a slight risk of passing showers, but nothing to go canceling your outdoor plans for.

We are right on the fringe of the threat of some showers Friday. There will be little to rain, but the chance is there more so for areas north of Binghamton. It’s still going to be quite warm and muggy with highs in the mid 80s Friday.

Have the sunscreen and cold beverages handy Saturday for Independence Day! Outside of the very low chance of a shower, there’s plenty of sunshine and hot weather to enjoy the holiday.

There’s another low chance of showers for Sunday, but like Saturday most of the day ends up dry. It will be quite hot with highs in the 80s to close to 90!

Get ready for the dog days of summer next week! A large ridge in the jet stream is going to help keep the summer-time heat going.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon thunderstorms. High near 85. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Any storms taper off. Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 65. Wind: Becoming calm.

Independence Day: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance of showers and storms. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance of a shower in the northern tier of PA. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds, slight chance for a shower or two. High in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Hot and muggy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Hot and muggy. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hot. High near 85. Wind: N 5-10 mph.