June 2nd weather forecast: Rain likely Tuesday

(Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020) Some rain showers are back in the forecast Tuesday into Wednesday.

There may even be some thunderstorms Tuesday night. High pressure returns at the end of the week to dry things out.

Tuesday is still a bit cool for early June with highs only in the 60s. There’s a few disturbances moving by that will increase our chance for some rain.

Showers become a little more scattered and numerous Tuesday night with some thunderstorms possible with a warm front.

Temperatures should rise into the lower 70s Wednesday since the warm front is forecast to stay north of Binghamton.

The weather is likely to stay unsettled Wednesday with scattered showers and few thunderstorms until the cold front drops south Wednesday evening.

Thursday and Friday are looking great so far because of the return of high pressure. It’s warmer and dry.

However, the weekend does appear to turn cool again.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers later in the day. Highs in the lower 60s. Wind: WSW 6-12 mph.

Tuesday Night: Rain showers with the chance of some embedded thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Scattered rain showers with some thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s.

Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 75.

Friday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs around 80.

Saturday: Chance of rain showers. High lower 70s.

Sunday: Cooler. A mix of sun and clouds. High mid 60s.

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 60s.