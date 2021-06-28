June 28 weather forecast: Hot and humid again

(Monday, June 28, 2021) High pressure sits off the East Coast and a nearly stationary front sits to our northwest over the Great Lakes.

Heat and humidity will continue to pump into the Southern Tier for the beginning of the week.

Towards the end of the week, a cold front will slide in from the west bringing more numerous showers and storms.

High pressure is sitting off the East Coast at the beginning of the week. Southerly winds will continue to bring heat and humidity through the first half of the week. If you are going to be outdoors, take it easy and stay hydrated.

The nighttime will be muggy and warm too. Expect uncomfortable sleeping weather if you don’t have air conditioning.

While there is the possibility for scattered showers and storms Monday-Tuesday, the end of the week will feature the best chances for rain as a frontal system finally pushes over us.

Once a cold front moves through at the end of the week, temperatures become more seasonable and the humidity gradually comes down.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon showers and storms. Still very humid. Highs near 90. Heat index values in the mid 90s. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy and mild. Lows in the upper 60s. Wind: Becoming calm.

Tuesday: Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Better chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Showers and storms likely. Highs near 80.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with showers. Highs near 75.

Saturday: Chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s.

Sunday: Chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 70s.