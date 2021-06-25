June 25 weather forecast: Warmer and more humid

(Friday, June 25, 2021) Getting warmer and more humid as we head into the weekend. The dry weather will come to an end but this weekend will not be a wash out.

High pressure is sliding off to the northeast Friday.

It’s still close enough to keep the Southern Tier dry but you may notice more clouds.

There is a disturbance passing to our north on Saturday.

It will help usher in a warmer more humid airmass.

This could trigger some scattered showers and storms during the day but there is plenty of dry time.

Sunday is mainly dry, even warmer, and more humid.

Highs will be near 90!

Overnight lows for the next several days will be very warm too.

With the added humidity, it’s going to be uncomfortable sleeping weather unless you have A/C.

The high heat and humidity continue into next week.

Friday: Warm with some sun. Highs near 80. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy and mild. Lows in the mid 60s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms. Dry time mixed in. Highs near 80. Turning more humid.

Sunday: Mostly sunny with highs near 90. Very humid.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a few afternoon showers and storms. Still very humid. Highs near 90.

Tuesday: Chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Better chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Showers and storms likely. Highs near 80.