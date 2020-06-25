June 25 weather forecast; rain possible this afternoon

(Thursday, June 25th, 2020) A new disturbance will bring the chance of some showers and storms back to the Southern Tier Thursday afternoon. Things quiet down again Friday before things turn unsettled this weekend.

An upper level disturbance dropping out of Canada will bring our next chance of rain showers Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening.

Humidity is still fairly low and the temperatures are still pretty comfy in the 70s.

High pressure returns briefly to give us a pretty nice and somewhat warmer day Friday.

This weekend is looking a bit unsettled.

A new system races in from the west. Showers will begin as early as daybreak Saturday.

Expect rain showers with some embedded thunder off and on throughout the day.

Things stall near the Pennsylvania border, so will keep the shower threat in the forecast Sunday as well.

Thursday: Few afternoon showers and storms. Highs near 80. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers taper. Some fog develops. Low mid 50s. Wind: Light and variable.

Friday: Morning fog. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms begin in the morning and linger off and on throughout the day. Muggy. Highs lower 80s.

Sunday: Chance of a few showers. Highs lower 80s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the lower 80s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with a chance of an afternoon shower. Highs in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Some sun with a few showers/storms possibly lingering. High in the low to mid 80s.